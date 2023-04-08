Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $10.33

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $215.28 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00036805 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00074481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00151134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

