SafeMoon V2 Price Hits $0.0002 (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $106.60 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.66 or 0.00338065 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,686,225,624 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

