Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $247,687.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

CRM opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $202.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.