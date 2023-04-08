Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,304,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,323. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,397,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,784 shares of company stock worth $9,274,601 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

