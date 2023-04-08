Saltmarble Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $404,333.06 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00009467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $257.15 million and approximately $404,333.06 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 2.56400991 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $475,052.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

