San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.66

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.66 and traded as high as $10.95. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 693,675 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4097 per share. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 45.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

