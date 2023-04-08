Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €55.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Renault Price Performance

Shares of RNO stock opened at €36.68 ($39.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.07. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

