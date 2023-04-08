Scotiabank Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$35.75

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$35.11.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor stock opened at C$34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.30. Quebecor has a 52 week low of C$23.85 and a 52 week high of C$34.98.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.