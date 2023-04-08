Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
