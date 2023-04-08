Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €64.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($69.89) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on Scout24 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.90 ($62.93) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scout24 Stock Performance

G24 opened at €53.64 ($58.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.03 and its 200-day moving average is €52.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($50.13) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($67.85).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

