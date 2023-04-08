SelfKey (KEY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.59 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $47.20 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

