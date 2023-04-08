ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $548.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $475.00.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $521.97.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $541.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.08.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

