Siacoin Price Up 5.5% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $236.78 million and $7.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,040.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00322857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00565287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00073185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.66 or 0.00444575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,802,112,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

