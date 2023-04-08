Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.45 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

