SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

About SIFCO Industries

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.