SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Performance
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.
About SIFCO Industries
