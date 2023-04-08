Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.21. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 84,950 shares traded.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

