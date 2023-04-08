Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.80 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a P/E ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,954,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Further Reading

