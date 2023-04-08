Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on May 24th

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1435 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Smiths Group Stock Up 2.9 %

SMGZY opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMGZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.49) to GBX 1,860 ($23.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

