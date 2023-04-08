SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 0.4%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Smart Energy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of SoFi Smart Energy ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

