Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.86

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and traded as high as $18.15. Sosei Group shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.
Sosei Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.
About Sosei Group
Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.
