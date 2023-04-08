Sourceless Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Sourceless has a market cap of $358.13 million and approximately $474.34 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003552 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,941.95 or 1.00001793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01646324 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.