Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Southland Price Performance

SLND opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Southland has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $11.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 3,008 shares of Southland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,353,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,340,059.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

See Also

