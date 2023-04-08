SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 67,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $188.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

