SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 151,949 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,180 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. 219,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,151. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

