SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.56

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.56 and traded as low as $60.82. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 5,192,063 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

