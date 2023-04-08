State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

