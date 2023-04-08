Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Target Price to $166.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $196.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.75.

Lindsay Price Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 18.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

