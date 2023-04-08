StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
