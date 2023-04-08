StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

