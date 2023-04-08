StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
