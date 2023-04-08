StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

