StockNews.com Downgrades Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.73.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.