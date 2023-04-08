StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MFG stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.