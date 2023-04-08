StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MFG stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

