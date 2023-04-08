StockNews.com Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %
MFG stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
