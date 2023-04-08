StockNews.com Downgrades UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to Buy

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $512.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.97. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.