StockNews.com Upgrades Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

