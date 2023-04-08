Streakk (STKK) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $128.67 or 0.00458605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $426,738.89 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00336386 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 132.13351082 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $504,104.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.