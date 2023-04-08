Suku Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Suku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $864,238.63 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Suku

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

