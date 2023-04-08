Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 240 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 362,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

