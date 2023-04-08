Suncoast Equity Management Buys 35 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.52. 529,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.58. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $554.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

