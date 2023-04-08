Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of Surmodics worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Surmodics by 9.9% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics Trading Up 0.5 %

SRDX opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Surmodics

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.