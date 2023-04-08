sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and $1.36 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,885,065 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

