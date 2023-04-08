Sweat Economy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.33 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $37.78 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,434,395,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,201,801,626 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

