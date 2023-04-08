Synapse (SYN) One Day Volume Hits $14.20 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $131.14 million and $14.20 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

