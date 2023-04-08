Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. The stock has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

