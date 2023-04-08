Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

