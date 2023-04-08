TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Up 0.6 %

ARHS stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.27. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 97.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.84 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.