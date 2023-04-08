Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.00 and traded as high as C$91.05. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$91.04, with a volume of 4,009 shares changing hands.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$710.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teck Resources

In other news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,933.21. Insiders own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

