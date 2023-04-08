Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Down 0.9%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 19,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 46,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

