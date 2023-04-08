Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 994,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

