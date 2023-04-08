Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,094 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.58. 2,552,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

