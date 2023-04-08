Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of BMY traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,669,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,033. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

