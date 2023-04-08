Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,148. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

